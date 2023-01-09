Kwara lawmaker passes on @57 after brief illness

The leader of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Abubakar Olawoyin, has been reported dead at the age of 57 after a brief illness in the state.

Olawoyin’s demise came barely eight weeks ahead of the 2023 general election which the deceased had intensified his campaign on, in order to get re-elected as a lawmaker representing the Ilorin Central Constituency.

The Chairman, Kwara State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Awolola Ayokunle, confirmed the lawmaker’s demise on Monday to newsmen.

Ayokunle, in a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that the late Olawoyin would be buried in accordance with Islamic rite at his Magajin Geri family house, Surulere area of Ilorin, the state capital.

According to the statement, “The Kwara State House of Assembly announces with regret the demise of Hon. Magaji Abubakar Olawoyin, member representing Ilorin Central State Constituency and Leader of the House. This sudden event occurred in the early hours of Monday 9th January, 2023 after a brief illness.

“Janazah will hold at 4pm at Magajin Geri family house, Surulere, Ilorin. May Allah repose his soul in Jannatu Firdauz,” Ayokunle said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with the family of the former lawmaker and the 9th Kwara State House of Assembly over the death of the House Leader, describing the incident as sad and shocking.

“I commiserate with the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, his immediate and extended family, the entire people of Magaji Ngeri/Ilorin Central State Constituency. I especially send our condolences to the House whose Leader Olawoyin was until his death this morning. We will miss in him a grassroots politician, a core party man, and a great lawmaker who truly distinguished himself as the Leader of the 9th House of Assembly,” the Governor said.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, prayed that Almighty Allah to forgive and grant Olawoyin Paradise.

Also, the forum of former lawmakers in the Kwara State House of Assembly has expressed shock over the sudden passage of the Majority Leader of the 9th Assembly.

The ex-lawmakers, in a statement, signed by the forum’s chairman and secretary, Dr. Abraham Ashaolu and Isiaka Mogaji respectively, described the death of Magaji as shocking.

“We are saddened to receive the news of the passage of this young Nigerian, Abubakar Olawoyin Magaji, who until his death, was the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly and member, representing Ilorin-Central State Constituency in the House, between May, 2019 to January 9, 2023 under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC”, it added.

The forum, however described the deceased as a great community leader who prioritized the welfare of his people and committed to the development of parliamentary democracy in the State in particular and the Country at large.

The forum sympathised with the deceased’s immediate family, especially his wife and children.

