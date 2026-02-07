Kwara Govt. warns against data falsification during immunization

The Kwara Government has warned health workers against falsifying data during the forthcoming immunisation exercise, emphasising that the records was for planning purposes and development of the state.

According to him, the participants play critical roles in the immunisation value chain and therefore must be continuously trained and retrained to enhance their skills and effectiveness.

The secretary of the Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Nusirat Elelu, gave the warning at the opening of a five-day training for healthcare workers on routine immunisation in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, on Saturday.

“The training is to ensure correct and accurate data at all times. Data falsification could undermine the effectiveness of immunisation interventions and negatively impact health outcomes,” she stressed.

Elelu explained that the training was for routine immunisation officers, local immunisation officers, and monitoring and evaluation officers drawn from the 16 local government areas of the state.

She emphasised the importance of the training, describing it as the first of its kind in the state.

The executive secretary charged the officers to remain diligent, accountable, and committed to improving their performance.

She further encouraged participants to cascade the knowledge gained from the training to other officers at their respective duty posts.

Elelu also warned them against hoarding knowledge while appealing to them to promote collective growth and improved service delivery.

Earlier in his presentation, the director of the primary healthcare system, Michael Oguntoye, provided practical insights on how healthcare workers could carry out their work effectively.

Oguntoye emphasised the importance of being proactive and efficient in data management.

The director explained that the sensitivity of their roles could either make or mar the success of the immunisation process in the state.