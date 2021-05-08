Kwara Govt. trains 2,701 teachers on teaching techniques, capacity building

As part of measures aimed improving quality of education across Kwara State, the State Government has said that plans have been concluded to train no fewer than 2,701 newly recruited State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) teachers on teaching techniques and capacity building.

It explained that the move was in line with the government commitment to ensuring quality of teaching and improved education standard across the state through training the trainers methodology.

The state’s SUBEB Chairman, Prof. Shehu Adaramaja, said that the training would be done alongside the teachers documentation pending such time they would be deployed to their place of primary assignments.

Adaramaja disclosed this while briefing journalists at the sidelines of on-going documentation of the newly recruited teachers at the board’s premises recently.

“will not be allowed into our schools to teach our students without being properly trained in the areas of capacity building, methodology of teaching, classroom discipline and as well as professional ethics, because many of the new teachers graduated 6 to 8 years ago and are not in touch with what is going on now in the teaching profession,” he said.

The SUBEB boss described the recruitment process as transparent, adding that it was the beginning of a new era in Kwara, where children of nobody becomes somebody without knowing anybody because there was no political influence in the recruitment exercise.

He stressed that the needs assessment of teachers was one of the criteria used during the hiring and selection processes.

Adaramaja further explained that the needs assessment was the request of teachers from individual schools through the principal of schools and Education Secretaries of the 16 Local Government Areas of the state, adding that the approval of the governor and the needs assessment greatly determined the number of teachers that were employed since both TESCOM and SUBEB could not exceed the approval.

Adaramaja enjoined the newly recruited SUBEB teachers to be committed and dedicated while discharging their duties.

He also commended the kwara state government under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the Universal Basic Education Commission for their unflinching support at the on-going 3-weeks capacity building training organised for the teachers in the state.

