Kwara Govt. trains 150 civil servants in building construction

The Kwara State government has started a training programme for 150 civil servants to equip them with better capacity and expertise in building construction across the state.

The training was said to have been necessitated by the recent developments of collapsed buildings across the country particularly the 21-storey building which collapsed in the course of construction, and led to loss of lives and properties.

Speaking at the opening of the training exercise, the Chief Executive Officer of the state Public Procurement Agency, Raheem Abdulbaki, stated that cases of building collapse in the country could be traced to corruption and negligence on the part of relevant government regulatory bodies, as well as lack of coordination and synergy between building professionals.

“This capacity training is intended to be a reference point that will engender the desired enabling environment for the development of the skills of professionals vested with the mandate of designing, costing and supervising construction projects in the public service of the state,

“There is no doubt in my mind that this training is timely, in view of the recent ugly developments in the construction industry. I mean the case of Lagos State where a 21-storey building collapsed in the course of construction, leading to heavy loss of lives, and many other cases like that.” he said.

He further added that the 150 civil servants in the construction professions would be trained for a period of four weeks, adding that they have been carefully selected from the ministries of Works, Energy, Water Resources, Education, Agriculture and Rural Development.

