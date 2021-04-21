Kwara Govt. targets job creation through manufacturing sector

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said that his administration would consider investing in manufacturing sector across the state, saying manufacturing was an important means of reducing unemployment in Nigeria.

It explained that aside from the manufacturing sector, his administration would also be investing in other critical sectors that would ensure more jobless youth are taken off the street and gainfully employed.

AbdulRazaq said that plans are being concluded by the state’s executive and legislature to formulate business-friendly policies among other incentives that would make Kwara investors destination such that would

The governor stated these on Wednesday while receiving the Director-General of Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), Farouk Salim, in Ilorin, the state Capital.

Represented by his Deputy, Kayode Alabi, the governor said that manufacturers should receive more support to make international standard products, thereby boosting exports and creating jobs.

AbdulRazaq stated further that the present administration would encourage small and medium scale businesses in the state and partner SON to uphold standards.

The Director-General, Farouk Salim, said he was in the state to launch the organisation’s new multi-million naira office complex and inspect some manufacturing companies in the state.

Salim said that the Standard Organization of Nigeria would sign a memorandum of understanding with the state government to educate small-scale industries on standard products.

He appealed to the state government to provide supportive infrastructure manufacturers and other businesses in the state.