Kwara Govt. shuts down Baptist school indefinitely over hijab clashes

The Kwara State Government has shut down a public school, Oyun Baptist Secondary School, Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government, following a free-for-all fight between Muslim and Christian youths over the usage of Hijab, a Muslim headscarf, within the learning premises.

It has also directed security agencies to immediately commence investigation into the incident as well as arrest and prosecute anyone linked to the violence to serve as a deterrent to others in the state.

Before the clashes on Thursday, some parents had stormed the school to protest the rejection of their wards at the school entrance over usage of hijab within the premises.

A visit to the school showed that youths of both faiths mobilised and engaged in a face-off that left many of them with varying degrees of injuries before they were dispersed by security operatives that restored peace to the axis.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Sa’adatu Kawu, condemned the fresh violence that broke out in the school following the continued denial of the use of hijab by the authorities of the institution.

The commissioner said the incident was totally unacceptable, vowing that the state government will not tolerate such discrimination in any public institution in the state.

The statement reads: “The Kwara State Government totally condemns the resort to violence in the government-owned Oyun Baptist Secondary School, Ijagbo, on Thursday. This is totally unacceptable.

“The Kwara State Government unreservedly condemns the flagrant act of discrimination against anyone, especially children, on religious grounds. Such discrimination will not be tolerated in any public-owned institution in the state.

“While the government and the security agencies continue to work with leaders on all sides, it hereby directs the immediate shutdown of the school pending resolution of the issue.

“The government commends the security agencies for their prompt action that has restored calm in the area. The government calls on them to investigate and bring to book anyone linked to the violence as a deterrence to others. The government appeals for calm as violence brings nothing good”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, narrated that the issue started last week when some hijab-wearing students were turned back by the school authority.

Okasanmi explained that the insistence of the parents of the girls to ensure the entrance of the students led to the crisis this morning.

Though the police could not confirm if there were any casualties, a source said a fatally wounded boy was receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

