Kwara Govt. shuts College of Education over bandits threat 

The Kwara State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the College of Education, Oro, following worsening security concerns in and around the tertiary institution’s host community.

As gathered, the closure was approved by the Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, after intelligence reports indicated rising insecurity continued to mount, sparking fear among students, staff, and residents.

It was learnt that the move is described as a precautionary measure to prevent loss of life and restore calm, because books can wait, but people can’t.

Students have been directed to vacate the campus, while academic activities continue virtually to prevent interruption in the school calendar.

The Deputy Registrar for Information Protocol and Publicity, Taibat Saka-Bolanta, disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

According to the statement, “In line with the directive of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, I write to notify Staff and Students of the temporary closure of the college with immediate effect.

“However, academic activities continue virtually. The closure is necessitated in order to put up adequate security measures that will protect the institution and the host community.

“The management appeals to all concerned to abide by these directives except those on essential services. We pray that God, in his infinite mercy, protect us all and restore peace and stability in our community”.

This development adds to growing worries about safety across parts of Kwara State, raising hard questions about how bad things need to get before lasting solutions show up.