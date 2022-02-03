Kwara Govt. seeks economic diversity for job creation

The Kwara Government has advocated economic diversification with increased support for entrepreneurs, Small and Medium Enterprise, private institutions which is aimed at creating jobs and giving back to the society.

Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, stated that the need for the state to boost its economic standards through diversification rests on the rate of unemployment that lingers heavily among youths particularly, adding that the move would help create more jobs to engage them.

Speaking at the official launch of the Lotus Bank, Ilorin branch, on Wednesday, AbdulRazaq, expressed satisfaction in the establishment of the bank which would not only contribute to the state’s economic growth but would give citizens job opportunities.

The governor, who was represented by His Deputy, Kayode Alabi, described the decision to site the branch in Ilorin as quite strategic as it would revamp the state’s economy and entrepreneurs must be treated as catalysts for social and economic development.

“This is so because Kwara is peaceful and our people are very hospitable. Besides, the strategic location of our state, the investment we have made in sustaining peace and harmony, as well as our efforts to jump-start critical infrastructure make Kwara the next investment haven in the country.” he said.

Alabi, disclosed that the state government were not only reviving basic facilities in the state but was also carrying out significant projects which include the Ilorin International Conference Centre, Dolby-studio fitted Visual Arts Centre, Innovation Hub Garment Factory and access roads that would reduce travel time and enhance productivity.

“Apart from reviving basic facilities across the state, we are making bold investments in signature projects like the Ilorin International Conference Centre, Dolby-studio fitted Visual Arts Centre, Innovation Hub Garment Factory and access roads that would reduce travel time, among others,” he added.

On her part, tThe Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Kafilat Araoye, said that the choice of Ilorin was an expression of eagerness to identify with the aspirations of both government and people of the state.

She further assured that the bank is positioned to support the real economy, especially small and medium enterprises.

As gathered, Lotus Bank is a non-interest indigenous bank deeply rooted in ethical banking, and committed to ethical investing and ethical prosperity.

