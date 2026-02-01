Kwara Govt. reopens schools as military haunt bandits

Schools across Kwara State will reopen from Monday, February 2, 2026, following what the state government described as significant improvements in the security situation occasioned by sustained military and other security operations against bandits.

According to the government, the reopening comes amid ongoing security operations aimed at neutralising threats to lives and property, including risks previously posed to educational institutions.

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, disclosed this through a statement released by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Peter Amogbonjaye.

Olohungbebe, in the statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, said that all school authorities across the state have been formally notified of the decision.

“The government deems the situation now to be a lot better than it was before. Even so, we continue to maintain vigilance,” the Commissioner said.

Olohungbebe noted that security agencies remain actively engaged across vulnerable areas of the state to consolidate the gains recorded in recent weeks, stressing that the safety of students, teachers and school communities remains a top priority of the administration.

He added that beyond the kinetic efforts of the military and other security forces, the state government is intensifying efforts to build community resilience, encouraging residents to remain alert and cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information.

The government assured parents, guardians and education stakeholders that appropriate monitoring mechanisms are in place to ensure schools operate in a safe and secure environment as academic activities resume.