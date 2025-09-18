Kwara Gov’t relocates NYSC camp over insecurity

The Kwara State Government has temporarily relocated the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Edu Local Government, to the state Polytechnic campus along Old Jebba Road, Ilorin.

The decision was taken in response to recent security concerns around the permanent orientation camp in Yikpata.

Speaking during a conference in Ilorin on Thursday, the NYSC State Coordinator, Joshua Onifade, explained that the decision to temporarily relocate the orientation camp was aimed at easing security concerns.

He noted that the move is intended to substantially allay the fears of prospective corps members, particularly those coming into the state for the first time.

“The decision became necessary due to recent security concerns around the permanent orientation camp in Yikpata.

“The NYSC management wishes to appreciate the unrelenting efforts of the state government and the various security operatives in resolving the insecurity challenges in some parts of the state,” Onifade said.

According to him, armed soldiers and other security personnel will be deployed to safeguard the lives and welfare of participants.

The coordinator added that heads of various assignments have begun preparations to receive corps members, who are scheduled to be in camp from Wednesday, September 24, to Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

He further disclosed that about 1,800 corps members are expected to participate in the 21-day orientation exercise in Kwara State.

Onifade commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the proactive decision and for consistently prioritizing the welfare of corps members in the state.