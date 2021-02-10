Kwara Govt. raises alarm against anti-administration campaign, public incitement

The Kwara State Government has disclosed that it has uncovered plans by unscrupulous elements to launch a smear campaign against the state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, and other political office holders across the state on allegations of mismanagement.

Aside from the smear campaign, the government said that the alleged plans also include sponsoring urchins and political thugs to launch violent attacks on members of the public and political interests who may have some disagreements with the governor and then blame it on the Abdulrazaq-led administration.

As stated, the alleged objective of the plotters was to create a false image for Abdulrazaq as a promoter of violence, thereby heating up the polity in the name of politics and pitching him against the public.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said that since the governor refused to patronise thugs or any violent elements since his assumption of office, his transducers was seeking to desperately bring him to disrepute through smear campaign.

Addressing a press conference with selected journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, the governor’s spokesperson maintained that the plotters were bent on linking Abdulrazaq to violence for selfish reasons.

According to him, they have resolved to make the state ungovernable for their own selfish agenda, central to this evil plot is a resolve to instigate crisis, attacks and then instruct those who carry out the attacks to “drop” the names of the Governor or his aides as their sponsors.

He added that they “they want to go as far as sowing cloths with the signature (AA) initials of the Governor and give same to their foot soldiers or hitmen to wear in order to blackmail the Governor. This is desperation in its worst form.”

“Another leg of the evil campaign is a planned and sustained media campaign of calumny woven around baseless allegations of corruption, contract inflation, and the likes using doctored documents and wicked innuendoes. All of these are targeted at the Governor because he chooses to do things differently. His only sin is his principled stand that Otoge means we cannot continue to share public patrimony to a few individuals. He is being targeted for malicious campaigns because he chooses to be his own man, and not to be another stooge who would be tossed around to do biddings other than what the public expects of him.

“The intention behind this evil campaign by certain political interests is to dent the image of the Governor whose prudence and commitment to public service are a historic high in Kwara State. We urge members of the public to ignore the propaganda and refuse to be pitted against the people Governor who is so passionate about the development of the state. Those behind the plots have paid for radio slots and mobilised various bloggers and social media influencers to constantly attack the person of the Governor.

“We, therefore, enjoined members of the public and the media to take note of these evil plots to blackmail the Governor and be properly guided. We are however certain that forces of evil have never triumphed over forces of good, no matter how hard they try or whatever alliances they strike within or outside of the state. We urge members of the public to be vigilant while we trust the security agencies to be on the alert at all times,” he said.