Kwara Govt. places 75 people on coronavirus watch-list

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Kwara State Government has placed atleast 75 people on watch list after having contact with two Nigerian-United Kingdom (UK) returnees who have been declared positive of coronavirus in the state.

According to government, the first case was the wife of a man who recently returned from UK, and was said to have died of the virus at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital in Ilorin.

Confirming the number, the State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that the second case was a diabetic patient who also had a travel history to the UK.

Abdulrasaq added: “The second case came into the country on March 18 and has since gone into self-isolation with his wife. Following reasonable suspicion, sample was taken from him and he has now been confirmed positive.

details later