Kwara Govt. orders police to fish out women protesters’ attackers

The Kwara State Government has directed the police to launch a manhunt for the suspected attacker of a women protester, following public outrage over the violent assault on demonstrators demanding accountability and justice.

The government stated that it remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening security across the state and will not relent in ensuring the safety of lives and property.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq condemned the reported attack on peaceful protesters, describing the incident as unacceptable and contrary to democratic values.

The governor stressed that peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right and that no individual or group should be assaulted for lawfully expressing their views.

He distanced himself and his government from the incident, noting that the protesters acted within the law and were entitled to make their voices heard without fear or intimidation.

Abdulrazaq emphasized that his administration, over the past six years, has been guided by principles of decency, respect for democracy, liberty, and the rule of law.

According to the statement, “I am enraged at a footage showing some hoodlums attacking women protesters near the under-construction Government House gate over the weekend. Peaceful protest is a democratic right. Assault on protesters is unacceptable, and that should never have happened.

The protesters were within their right to express their views. Our principles for the past six years encapsulate decency and respect for democracy, liberty, and order. I, therefore, distance myself from the incident as it does not represent our views as a government. I have requested the police to fish out the attackers and bring them to account.

“The government is clearly not resting on strengthening security in the state. Just on Saturday, December 27, I personally led the passing out parade of armed forest guards whose mandate includes flushing out kidnappers and terrorists from our forests, among other investments, to secure our communities. We are launching offensive on the criminals. We urge for understanding and support in the campaign against banditry and terrorism of any kind.