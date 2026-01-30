Kwara Govt. mandates fire extinguishers for homes, businesses

The Kwara State Government has announced plans to make the installation of fire extinguishers compulsory in residential buildings and regulated business premises across the state, as part of renewed measures to curb the rising incidence of fire outbreaks and protect lives, property, and the environment.

The decision follows a series of recent fire incidents recorded in different parts of the state, which raised concerns within government circles over poor safety practices, indiscriminate open burning, and non-compliance with existing environmental and fire safety regulations.

In a statement issued on Friday, the General Manager of the Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA), Mr. Jide Aina, was identified as the principal official addressing the development on behalf of the state government, noting that the planned directive would apply to all regulated premises, business operators, and homeowners, without exemption.

According to Aina, “Most fire disasters are avoidable if residents and business operators adhere strictly to safety guidelines and take necessary precautionary measures,” adding that negligence, open burning of refuse, and careless handling of fire remain major contributors to preventable losses across the state.

He explained that KWEPA has already intensified its internal review of recent incidents and is finalizing modalities to enforce compliance, stressing that early-response tools such as functional fire extinguishers are critical in preventing minor fire outbreaks from escalating into large-scale disasters.

Speaking further in his official capacity, Aina reaffirmed KWEPA’s statutory mandate to enforce environmental protection and safety standards, stating that the agency would not hesitate to act within the ambit of the law to safeguard public health, the environment, and critical assets.

He warned residents, business owners, and operators of regulated premises that once enforcement begins, defaulters would be sanctioned in accordance with existing environmental and safety laws, urging all stakeholders to familiarize themselves with approved procedures and safety requirements.

The agency added that enforcement actions, including routine inspections and penalties where necessary, would be sustained going forward, as the state government maintains a firm commitment to reducing fire-related disasters and ensuring strict adherence to safety regulations across Kwara State.