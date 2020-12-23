Kwara Govt. imposes lockdown after COVID-19 surge

As part of measures to prevent coronavirus second wave spread, the Kwara State Government has reimposed another partial lockdown across the state, saying residents are to remain indoors from 12 midnight to 4 am till such times when the coast was clear for return to normalcy.

It explained that the partial lockdown which would take effect from Thursday, December 24, 2020, was in line with the government emergency response to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic, particularly when residents of the state are preparing for the Christmas holiday that would involve different social gatherings.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Rasaq, said that the lockdown and other new guidelines had been considered in line with the government commitment to protect the citizens from all forms of diseases.

Addressing a press conference in Ilorin on Wednesday, Rasaq, who doubles as the vice-chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, said that the partial lockdown among other new guidelines was not imposed to inconvenience citizens but to ensure maximum protection for residents across the state.

According to him, there shall be a partial statewide lockdown between 12 am and 430a.m. until further notice and these new guidelines take effect from Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Part of the guidelines, he said, included bans on concerts, carnivals, clubbing, and that worship centers are not to allow congregations exceeding 50% of the maximum capacity of the venue to allow for physical distancing

“Other gatherings (formal and informal) exceeding 50 people are disallowed. Again, proper use of face masks in public spaces is mandatory. Therefore, the protocol of ‘No face mask, no entry’ must apply at all public places.

“Civil servants are to work from their homes. The only exemptions are essential workers, especially in the health sector. Virtual meetings are encouraged. Transporters are to enforce all COVID-19 protocols, including proper use of face masks by drivers and passengers. Appropriate sanctions will apply to defaulters”, he said.

Furthermore, Rasaq said, there would be further communications on school resumption and that the new guidelines are subject to reviews as situations dictate.

He added that the security agencies would deploy all lawful means to enforce the new protocols, adding that defaulters are deemed to constitute dangers to public health.