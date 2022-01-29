Kwara Govt. goes after property without toilets, begins house-to-house check

In a bid to stop visceral infections across Kwara, the State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA), has launched a house-to-house inspection to ascertain property that does not have toilets and for onward sanction.

During the first enforcement exercise, no fewer than 20 houses were discovered not to have standard toilet facilities within their house while those that had were below global bast standards.

According to the government, the move was not to witch-hunt rather it was designed to curb open defecation, which was one of the major factors responsible for the spread of diseases across the state.

The inspection commenced on Saturday at Sango axis in Ilorin where Environmental Health Officers and some members of staff of the Agency, thoroughly inspected houses to ascertain the provision of toilet facilities in the buildings.

In the course of the inspection, about 20 houses in the area covered were issued with abatement notices for lack of toilet facilities while those with soakaway systems that have not been evacuated; and another one referred to as a source of water contaminant also received abatement notices.

Earlier, the General Manager of the Agency, Sa’ad Ayuba Dan-Musa, had disclosed that the Agency will be starting from Sango due to complaints received from well-meaning Kwarans which presents the area as one of the dirtiest areas in the State.

The Head of the department, Waste Management, Olawumi Adedotun, said that Environmentalists known as “wole-wole” were highly feared in times past as people see them as enforcers of cleanliness.

She advised the Environmental Officers to be committed, dedicated as well as discharge their duties effectively for successful enforcement of environmental cleanliness and sanity.

Dan-Musa informed shop Owners in Sango metropolis that the Agency would provide waste bags for them at a token and Waste Contractors would be assigned to pick them up weekly.

He encouraged the shop Owners to always maintain a clean environment because ‘health is wealth’ and a clean environment has the potential to attract customers to their shops.

