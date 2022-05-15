Kwara Govt. equips dental, eye care centers with modern equipment

In a bid to improve the quality of dental and eye care clinics across the state, the Kwara Government has begun a refurbishment process to equip its General Hospital, an effort tailored toward upgrading the quality of its technology and facilities.

The government stressed that the ongoing refurbishment and quality of equipment now available at the dental clinic and eye care centres at the hospital Ilorin would make the facilities the best in comparison to the National Eye Centre in Kaduna.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq noted that the eye center is a big project to the benefit of the citizens and would help relieve a lot of challenges faced in the centers through its current equipped standard.

The Kwara State Hospital Management Bureau said that apart from putting in place a beautiful edifice, the government has also equipped the dental clinic and the eye centre with quality ultra-modern machines.

Its spokesperson, Sa’ad Oladimeji Aluko, in a statement released on Sunday in Illorin, stated that the dental clinic for Kwara state General Hospital Ilorin is now the biggest dental centre in Kwara State after a comprehensive refurbishment.

He said that the refurbished dental clinic is meant to deliver quality healthcare to residents in the state and that what is also critical, apart from erecting a befitting building at this centre, is the equipment that has been put in place.

“We now have ultra-modern equipment that is of the highest quality in the country. The standard that can compete with any private or public dental institution in the country.” He said.

According to the statement: “The eye centre is another big project that His Excellency embarked upon. Before now, the biggest eye centre that we have was at Sobi Specialist hospital. The government had to relocate it to GHI because of the COVID-19 treatment and other technical issues.

“We now have a mega eye centre in GHI (General Hospital Ilorin) here with many modern types of equipment that have been procured. This is not the question of whether we have done this. It is on the ground and anyone can see them.”

The Spokesperson disclosed that the Bureau is working round the clock to run a 24-hour service at the dialysis centre to accommodate more patients and that the plan would be made possible through the newly procured dialysis machines.

He further commended the state governor for taking every good step to advance the delivery of quality healthcare service in the state.

On his part, Also, the Head of Department, (HOD), Ophthalmology at the Ilorin General Hospital (GHI) Taoheed Abdullahi said the eye centre is now developed to the level that can compete for standard with any other public and private eye care centres in the region.

Abdullahi further expressed confidence that the centre would boast of an increase in the size of referrals it gets based on the quality of personnel and equipment that are on ground.

However, he disclosed that there are ongoing plans to make the well-equipped facility a training centre in partnership with the relevant West African professional body.

