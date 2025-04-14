Kwara Govt disqualifies eight teaching job applicants for failing drug test

No fewer than eight teaching job applicants have been dropped from the final shortlist for teaching positions under Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM after testing positive for prohibited drugs.

The drug tests that led to the disqualification of the teachers were administered by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq offering full backing for the process.

Those disqualified will be replaced by the next candidates in line based on performance within their respective LGAs.

Chairman of TESCOM, Bello Abubakar, in a statement issued Monday, April 14, confirmed the disqualification, identifying the substances as tramadol, marijuana, benzodiazepine, amphetamine, and cotinine.

The statement read, “The drug test was conducted by the NDLEA with the full support of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“A major implication of this development is that the affected individuals will be replaced by the candidates who are next to them in performance from their respective local government areas,” the statement said.

“The idea is to send an unmistakable message about the state government’s zero tolerance for drug abuse. We have a duty of care not to expose little children to drug abuse under any circumstances.”

Abubakar further reiterated that the state government is committed to a drug-free educational workforce, emphasizing the responsibility of protecting school children.

He concluded by lauding the governor for his insistence on a transparent and merit-based recruitment process.