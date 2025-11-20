Kwara Govt. deploys military to schools across five LGAs

The Kwara State Government has ordered enhanced security measures in schools across five local government areas to ensure a safer environment for students.

The proactive measures immediately affect schools in Ifelodun, Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin, and Oke Ero Local Government Areas.

According to the government, the initiative is designed to prevent kidnappers from exploiting schoolchildren as human shields in response to intensified security operations across the state.

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, revealed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The measures, implemented on Wednesday, involve security personnel being deployed directly to schools in the affected areas, including boarding schools in Irepodun.

Officers are to monitor school premises, supervise student movement, and respond swiftly to any potential threats, ensuring the safety of pupils while normal activities are temporarily suspended pending further clearance.

Dr. Olohungbebe emphasized that the government remains committed to safeguarding children and ensuring uninterrupted access to education while reinforcing law enforcement efforts to tackle criminal activities targeting schools.

This move underscores Kwara State’s determination to protect its most vulnerable citizens and maintain public confidence in the safety of its educational institutions.