Kwara Govt. denies awarding $800m contract to Gov’s brother

The Kwara State Government has dismissed allegations that it awarded an $800 million (₦1.2 trillion) contract to Alimi Abdulrazaq, elder brother of the state governor and Mutawali of Ilorin.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, the government described the claim, attributed to Hon. Iliasu Ibrahim, as false, reckless, and deliberately crafted to mislead the public.

The statement, released on Thursday, explained that the state government had never awarded any contract worth $800 million to anyone, nor had it received any Federal Government project or empowerment of such scale.

Olukoju noted that Iliasu made the allegation during a radio broadcast without citing any specific federal project or programme, a gap that underscores the baseless nature of the claim. He stressed that Abdulrazaq is a respected senior lawyer and Bencher, not a contractor.

The government also criticised the radio station for allowing its platform to be used to disseminate misinformation without applying basic editorial checks.

It warned that giving airtime to individuals known for controversial public conduct could fuel public disaffection and endanger social harmony.

Reaffirming that freedom of expression must be exercised responsibly, the statement urged the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to take appropriate action. It added that other private individuals defamed in the broadcast may also explore legal options to seek redress.