Kwara Govt. demotes teacher for beating female corps member

The Kwara State Government has demoted a secondary school teacher for allegedly beating a female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The victim, whose name was not revealed, was allegedly beaten and stripped by the teacher identified as Hamzat Nike over alleged disrespect.

Hamzat’s sanction came barely a week the corps member visited Government Day Secondary School, Kulende, Ilorin, to collect her clearance letter.

In a joint statement on yesterday by the Commissioner of Education and Human Capital Development, Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, and the Executive Chairman, Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, Bello Abubakar, the government indicted the teacher.

The government’s investigative panel set up to look into the incident found the teacher guilty of “fighting on duty, use of foul language, insubordination, and disrespect for the national identity which the uniform of the corps members represents.

“Her behavior contravenes public service rules, and she has therefore been demoted by two-grade levels.’’

According to the statement, “The teacher is also to be transferred out of the school as well as undergo counselling sessions.

The statement added that “It will not tolerate such abuse under any guise and expressed deep regrets over the action of the teacher.’’

It reassures the NYSC management that the development did not represent the people of the state, and will not happen again.

Earlier, a witness said Hamzat attacked her and tore her NYSC white T-shirt before she was joined by a colleague who further slapped and abused her.

The NYSC frowned at the development and subsequently posted all the corps members initially sent to the school out of the facility pending investigation.