Kwara Govt. confirms first Monkeypox case, intensifies surveillance across metropolis

The Kwara State Government has disclosed that a 29-year-old driver residing in the state has contracted monkeypox, becoming its first case in the North-Central state.

It said that the driver was discovered after developing symptoms of fever, generalised rash, and weakness in the last two weeks in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, who disclosed the development on Thursday, stated that the patients had been under surveillance since being diagnosed with the disease.

In a statement made available to newsmen, he explained that the recorded case followed rigorous efforts of the surveillance and response team that it activated since index case was reported in the country in March 2022.

“There were contacts with the wife and four neighbours with similar symptoms where he lives at Gbugbu in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State. All of which have been resolved by the health team.

“The patient has been on admission in the last one week because of suspicion of monkeypox. He has also been under strict monitoring by the surveillance and clinical team.”

“Currently, the patient is improving and stable in the ward. The government’s team has similarly begun health facility and community case search/contact tracing.

“The team will also intensify continuous public and community sensitization on the disease and its symptoms for public education and control.

“There is also ongoing training and retraining of health workers to strengthen our response to the development. The Ministry of Health is also notifying the appropriate agencies, especially the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, of the development.

“Members of the public are implored to step up efforts at personal and community hygiene as we work together to fight this disease”, the commissioner added.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in its latest monkeypox situation report, said 41 cases of the disease have now been confirmed in 2022.

The agency also said there were 21 new suspected cases reported from June 13 to June 18, of which five were confirmed positive.

The states with positive cases are Bayelsa (2), Edo (1), Ogun (1) and Lagos (1).“From January 1st to 19th June 2022, there have been 162 suspected cases in total and 41 confirmed cases from sixteen (16) states – Lagos (8), Adamawa (5), Bayelsa (4), Delta (3), Edo (3), River (3), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Imo (2), Plateau (2), Nasarawa (1), Niger (1), Oyo (1), Ondo (1) and Ogun (1). One death was recorded in a 40-year-old man with co-morbidity that was receiving immunosuppressive drugs,” the report reads.

