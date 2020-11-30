Kwara Govt. cautions residents against COVID-19 guidelines contravention

Kwara State Government has cautioned residents across the state against continuous violations of COVID-19 safety protocols, warning that infection rate could spike beyond control unless the rules are respected.

It explained that contrary to widespread believe that the country had defeated the deadly respiratory disease, the infection was still around and that safety protocols contravention by citizens could lead to spike in positive cases.

Through a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, the government said that the warning had become imperative after stakeholders in the health sector expressed fear that there is possibility for the country to experience second wave of the virus.

He noted that though the state has recorded 1112 confirmed cases, out of which 1,054 have been discharged after their treatment protocol, it was pertinent for residents to adhere to all safety protocols at all time.

“The last few days have seen sudden rise in our infection rates while more deaths have been recorded. On Sunday morning, the state recorded another death, taking its casualties to 30, while some other serious cases are being managed. More cases are being recorded. The time to stop being complacent is now,”

“The government appeals to Kwarans to avoid crowded places, use their face masks while in public space, sneeze into their elbows, and wash their hands with soap constantly.

“Even as the Yuletide approaches, the government urges citizens to kindly note that COVID-19 is still with us and we must avoid anything that may trigger public health emergency in the state.”