Kwara Govt. begins enforcement against illegal waste disposal

The Kwara State Government has pledged to strictly enforce its waste disposal policy to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for residents, warning that anyone caught dumping waste illegally will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The renewed clampdown aims to end long-standing habits that undermine government investments in waste management and infrastructure.

The enforcement drive began on Monday with a targeted clean-up operation along the Airport Road axis in Ilorin.

The General Manager of the Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA), Jide Aina, addressed residents and road users on the consequences of environmental abuse.

Aina expressed concern that the corridor had degenerated into an illegal refuse site, despite sustained interventions, including the deployment of waste receptacles by the state through the Ministry of Environment.

According to him, four large Roro bins had been installed to promote proper disposal, yet violations persisted.

Describing the situation as unacceptable, the KWEPA boss said the conduct reflected a disregard for public order and environmental safety.

“What we are seeing here amounts to environmental abuse and outright indiscipline, and the government will no longer look the other way,” he said.

He further condemned the practice of open burning of refuse, warning that it poses severe health and environmental risks.

“Open burning and illegal dumping are criminal offences under Kwara State environmental laws. They endanger residents, motorists, and the wider ecosystem,” Aina stated.

He disclosed that monitoring and enforcement teams have been deployed jointly by KWEPA and the Ministry of Environment to identify flashpoints, stressing that offenders will face legal consequences.

“Anyone caught engaging in these acts will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he warned.

Aina also urged residents to cooperate with the sanitation drive by adopting responsible waste disposal habits, noting that environmental cleanliness requires collective action.

“Keeping our surroundings clean is a civic responsibility that directly impacts public health, safety, and sustainable development,” he added.