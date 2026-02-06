Kwara Govt. begins aid distribution to Kaiama attack victims

The Kwara State Government has constituted a seven-member committee to coordinate humanitarian assistance for residents of the Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area following a recent deadly attack.

The decision comes in response to the violent incident, which left several residents in urgent need of relief and prompted calls for government intervention.

According to the state government, a structured engagement is necessary to assess the needs of survivors, oversee rebuilding efforts, and address lingering concerns in the aftermath of the attack.

The formation of the committee underscores the government’s commitment to delivering coordinated humanitarian support and ensuring that affected residents receive timely and adequate assistance.

The move was announced on Friday through a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, and is aimed at strengthening communication between the state government and the affected community.

Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq approved the committee, which is chaired by a former Kaiama lawmaker, Hon. Ahmed Kiwozi. Other members include the Vice Chairman of the Local Government Council, Aisha Sadiq; Alhaji Abubakar Mora; the Woro Village Head, Umar Bio Saliu; a representative of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA); a delegate from the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP); and a female representative from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

According to the statement, the committee has been given four weeks to complete its assignment and submit a report to the state government.

“The committee will interface with community leaders on rebuilding efforts, assess the needs of survivors, and address other outstanding issues arising from the attack,” it said.

In addition, the panel is expected to facilitate the distribution of relief materials, identify gaps in service delivery, and recommend long-term recovery measures.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRazaq reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing sustained support to affected communities. He urged local leaders and residents to cooperate fully with the committee to fast-track relief efforts and rebuild trust within the community.

He also called on residents to remain vigilant and report any security concerns to relevant authorities, stressing that the government remains committed to protecting lives and property in the area.

The establishment of the committee marks the first phase of targeted humanitarian intervention, with further actions to be determined based on the assessment of community needs and emerging priorities in the coming weeks.