Kwara Govt. approves 4,701 teachers’ recruitment, lists requirements

The Kwara State Government has approved the recruitment of 4,701 teachers as a replacement for 2,414 earlier sacked over alleged irregularities in the recruitment exercise.

It explained that the move had become imperative to ensure the right tutors who meet the needed requirements and prerequisite skill to teach and impart knowledge to the students are employed

Giving the breakdown of the recruitment process and applicants’ requirements, the spokesperson, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Yakub Ali-Agan, said that no fewer than 2,701 teachers would be recruited for the state’s basic schools across specific subjects.

He added that interested applicants must have Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and at least five O’ Level Credit passes in Mathematics, English, and three other relevant subjects in not more than two sittings.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Friday, Ali-Agan hinted that while 2,701 would be recruited for basic schools, 2,000 teachers would also be employed for some specific subjects in the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) based on needs-assessment conducted in the commission.

According to him, the vacancies which had been published in many dailies come a few days after the government nullified a controversial enrolment process that affected 2,414 persons in the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

“Applicants for the TESCOM jobs must have bachelor’s degrees in relevant subjects and teaching qualification in strict compliance with the National Policy of Education and Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Applicants must also have at least five O’ level credit passes at not more than two sittings, including Mathematics and English language. Once armed with PGD in Education, holders of Higher National Diploma (HND) in relevant subject areas may also apply for the TESCOM jobs.

“Application portal for SUBEB jobs (https//subeb.kw.gov.ng) will be activated on Sunday January 3rd and will end midnight Saturday 16th, 2021, followed by written examinations on Monday January 25th, 2021 at 10 a.m. and oral interview from Monday 1st February to Saturday 6th February 2021.

“For TESCOM, application portal ( https//tescom.kw.gov.ng ) will go live from Sunday 3rd January and would run for two weeks, followed by qualifying examinations on January 25, 2021 and oral interview from Monday 8th February, 2021 to Saturday 13th February, 2021

“While applicants for SUBEB jobs should not be younger than 22 years’ old, those seeking the TESCOM slots should not be older than 35 years’ old. Venues of the examinations and oral interviews will be communicated to the applicants at a later date.

“The government said the job placements are open to all qualified persons and that only the best candidates will emerge from the process that is designed to throw up teachers with the right qualifications and competence to build generations of Kwarans to compete anywhere in the world,” the statement said.