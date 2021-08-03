Kwara Govt. appoints squash expert as Sports Commission chairman

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has appointed a squash expert, Bola Mogaji, as the chairman of the newly created Kwara State Sports Commission with task to ensure development of sports across the state from grassroots to professional levels.

Aside from Mogaji, the governor also appointed a renowned sports administrator, Dr. Olarinoye Abiodun, as the Director General of the Kwara State Sports Commission.

AbdulRazaq noted that duo’s choice as the sports administrators in the state was to help the growth and innovation drive in the state’s sports subsector.

While Abiodun is a renowned sports administrator from Ifelodun local government, Mogaji, who has decades of cognate experience as a professional athlete and stakeholder, is a household name in the country’s sports industry.

Giving their background through a statement by his spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said that the newly appointed sports commission’s chairman has served in different capacities as a sports administrator at different levels.

“He was on the Kwara State Sports Council as chief coach between 1977 and 1995; he was national champion (squash) between 1988 and 1989; National coach squash between 1995 and 2014; technical chairman of Nigeria Squash Federation between 2000 and 2015; Vice President Nigeria Squash Federation between 2000 and 2004;

“Players’ Representative on National Board between 2000 and 2015; member of the Main Organising Committee of the National Sports Festival Eko 2012; member MOC Kwara Sports Festival 2020; and President of the Nigerian Squash Referee Association from 2012 to date. He hails from Ilorin West,” the statement said.



The statement added that Abiodun, a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University and an alumnus of the International Sports Academy Germany, has decades of cognate experience as an A-list sports administrator and athlete.

“These include his positions as executive Secretary of the Professional League, Nigeria Football Association (1993-1995); Head, International Competition Department (NFA) (1995-1996); Secretary General, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation between 2005 and 2009; chairman, Kwara State Weightlifting Association from 2018 to date; administrative secretary to the gold-winning Nigeria Olympic Football Team Atlanta (1996),” the statement said.



It listed other members of the commission to include sports authorities and enthusiasts like Dele Abubakar; Abdullahi Lade; Lanre Elijah; Makanjuola Yemisi; Roseline Raphael; Balikis Abdulkadir; Bakare Adebayo; and Ojukaiye Omolade, a senior civil servant, who is the secretary of the Commission.

