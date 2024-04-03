Kwara Govt. and shackles of maladministration

It has reached the point that even the Governor’s admirers are dissatisfied with the reality on the ground, let alone the failure to hold Local Government elections. Several concerned Kwarans have written to the State Government, requesting that the government should be fair to the people of Kwara and provide genuine reasons for not holding LGA elections in Kwara.

However, His Excellency has turned a deaf ear to the people of the State with his lackadaisical attitude of being the State number one citizen by parading illegitimate TIC chairmen over the 16 LGAs of Kwara.

It is common knowledge that billions of naira allocated by the federal government to improve local government councils were not holistically used. I must state that Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has not been completely honest with Kwarans about the failure to hold Local Government elections.

It is also worth noting that, despite the large resources provided by FAAC, Baruten, Kaiama, Patigi and Edu in Kwara North contribute significantly to the State economy through large allocations, which usually end up in the evil JAAC Law operated in Kwara. However, when visiting the entire Kwara North Senatorial District, you cannot exageratively boast of a 8 billion naira project executed by the State Government to dedevelop the region. Whereas, LGA like Baruten alone have been reported to had earned over 15 billion naira under this administration.

What has Kwara State House of Assembly members done? Or are they only worshipping His Excellency and not serving the people who entrusted them with their mandate?

It is very disheartening to see Councillors’ classroom projects being hailed in a State like Kwara, which generates more revenue than Niger State. The Kwara Northerners and Kwarans were cheated after waiting so long for the Local Government poll to take place!

If His Excellency actually continues in this manner, many of us who have been observing for so long will have no choice but to conclude that Mr. Governor has no template for the State.

You’ll agree with me that visiting places like Niger State, which has a newly elected Governor less than a year ago, has demonstrated that a New Niger Approach has come to stay.

As a result, I urgently request that His Excellency directs the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) to roll out the long-awaited plans to the people of the State in order to guarantee that better things are cooked for the State for the greater interest of all.

Apl Lafiagi writes from Ilorin and may be reached at apllafiagi150@gmail.com

April 3rd, 2024.