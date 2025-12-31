Kwara Govt advises residents to stay alert during crossover night

The Kwara State Government has urged residents to exercise heightened vigilance ahead of crossover services and the New Year holiday, advising the public to avoid non-essential movements and large gatherings that could be targeted by criminal elements.

The government said the advisory became necessary following intelligence reports indicating that some bad-faith actors are planning to attack government infrastructure and other soft targets in an attempt to avenge recent losses suffered by their groups.

The advisory was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, by the Commissioner for Communications, Kwara State Government, Bolanle Olukoju.

The government advised residents to exercise caution, avoid non-essential movements, and steer clear of large gatherings that could be targeted by kidnappers or other criminal groups.

The state government assured residents that security agencies across the state have been placed on high alert and will sustain efforts to protect lives and property during the festive period.

According to the statement, “Kwara State Government encourages members of the public to exercise caution, avoid non-essential movements, or large gatherings that may be targeted by kidnappers.

“This advisory becomes necessary as intelligence reports show that some bad faith actors plan to hit government infrastructures or other soft targets to avenge recent losses they suffered.

“Citizens are advised to be vigilant, especially during the cross over services and the New Year holiday, while security forces will maintain their efforts to protect lives and property. Prompt report of unusual movements of persons on a convoy of motorcycles is encouraged.