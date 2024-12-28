Kwara Gov’s chief of staff dies after brief illness

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq’s Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mahe, has passed on after a brief illness in Ilorin, the state capital, barely one year and half after resuming to the office.

He succeeded the former chief of Staff, Adisa Logun, who also died in office about three years ago during the first term of the governor.

Mahe passed on in the early hours of Saturday, the Kwara State Government said in a statement made available to newsmen.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, who confirmed the development, told journalists that that the governor mourned the death of the late Chief of Staff.

“In total submission to the will of Allah, we regret to announce the passing of the Chief of Staff to His Excellency, Prince AbdulKadir Mahe. He died this morning, December 28, 2024, as has been destined by Allah,” the statement read.

“The late CoS will be buried today at his residence on Moro Street, Adewole Estate, Ilorin, after the Asr prayer. His Excellency deeply mourns the death of Prince AbdulKadir Mahe, a perfect gentleman, community leader, urbane public servant, and statesman.

“The Governor commiserates with the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari; the immediate family of Prince AbdulKadir; government establishments; and cabinet members. We ask for the understanding of everyone during this mournful period as the government and family mourn the quintessential public servant.

“We pray that Allah accepts his return, ease his accounts, admit him to al-Jannah Firdaus, and uphold his family upon goodness.”

The deceased was the eldest son of the 10th Emir of Ilorin, Aliyu Abdulkadir.