Kwara Gov. warns council chairmen against extravagant lifestyle

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has sworn-in the newly elected chairpersons and vice chairpersons of the 16 local government areas of the state, urging them to ‘be prudent with power and work with the people’ in the interest of all.

This came barely 48 hours after the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission declared the Council Chairmen winner of the election conducted across the state.

Speaking shortly after the oath administration at the Government House Ilorin on Monday, the Governor congratulated the new council chiefs, their families, party leaders, community stakeholders, and everyone who played different roles in their emergence.

The inauguration was attended by the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly Yakubu Danladi-Salihu and other principal officers; Chief Judge Ayodele Adebara; Grand Kadi Abdullateef Kamaldeen; Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Saba Jubril; Chief of Staff Prince Abdulkadir Mahe and other cabinet members; APC Chairman Sunday Fagbemi; and many government officials and party elders.

“Set realistic goals for yourself. Be conscious of your legacies. Be fair to everyone and to yourself. Attend to the needs of the people, and be open to positive engagements across board,” he said.

“Our country is in a transitive phase as our economy undergoes reforms. This has brought some inconveniences for the people. Please be sensitive to the realities of the time. Don’t indulge yourselves while the people struggle to meet basic needs.

“As local government areas and first layer of government, be creative, explore areas of cooperation, and complement yourselves for bigger accomplishments. Importantly, please prove to the people that you truly deserve to occupy this esteemed office. I wish you all the best, ladies and gentlemen.”

The APC chairman, Sunday Fagbemi, commended the people of the state for their support and the Governor for his statesmanship and commitment to public good.

“This is a great moment. We have just cemented the foundation laid for the good of Kwara. We are thankful to Kwarans for their support. The agenda is to develop Kwara and take the state to the next level,” according to the party chairman.

Majeed Podo, the Ilorin South chairman who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said they will work hard for the good of the people.