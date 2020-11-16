Kwara Gov. tasks youths on solution-driven innovations

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has tasked youths on solution-driven innovations in navigating the turbulence situation that has enveloped the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic outbreak and recent violence that marred protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

The genuine and unique innovations, he said, were needed to preserve the country’s unity, sociocultural understanding, and religious tolerance which was fought for and protected by the nation’s founding fathers.

In coming up with the innovations, the governor also urged the youths to tailored their practical solutions in a way that can be seen upholding tenets of national service and nation building which would aid seamless development.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2020 Batch ‘B’, Stream One Corps Members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC held at the Orientation Camp, Yikpata in Edu Local Government Area, AbdulRazaq said that coronavirus and EndSARS protest reflects the dire need of local solutions for local challenges.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Kayode Alabi, explained that most countries of the world are now battling with the second wave of COVID-19 and called for sustainable efforts in the fight against the deadly disease.

“The Coronavirus pandemic during the first wave presented a unique challenge to our existence and cohabitation. While Nigeria did so well in tackling the pandemic in the first wave, I urge us all not to let down our guard as many countries are now going through the second wave of COVID-19,” he said.

While congratulating the participants for the successful completion of their various discipline, he charged them to come up with practical solutions to varying challenges bedevilling the nation as they commence national youth service.

“COVID-19 has given us an insight into what the future looks like. It has also told us that our system needs readjustment to survive and flourish. We need to build a new economy and a system that are both flexible, resilient and sustainable. I, therefore, urge you to give a thought to the idea of evolving new solutions to varying challenges you would see”.

AbdulRazaq who also expressed his administration’s belief in young people’s ingenuity, and agility, urged participants of the orientation exercise to avoid actions that may push any negative narrative on their generation.

“At the moment in Kwara, we are building a new economy that helps to give new skills to our young people, hone their existing skills, generate new jobs and tackle mass poverty. That is the agenda of our visual arts centre and innovation hub,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports and Chairman, NYSC Governing Board in Kwara State, Mrs Joana Kolo charged the participants to make humility, discipline and commitment their watchwords, noting that the present administration has placed top priority on the welfare of corps members.