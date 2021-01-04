Kwara Gov sacks commissioners, other cabinet members over poor performance

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has announced the dissolution of his cabinet over alleged inability of the appointees to performed beyond expected limits barely a year after their inauguration.

AbdulRazaq, meanwhile, retained the appointment of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Mamman Jubril, and some non-cabinet members.

Through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, released yesterday, the governor said that the development takes effect from December 31, 2020,

AbdulRazaq further directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries and agencies.

The statement reads in part: “His Excellency especially commends the Honourable cabinet members for their contributions to the development of the state while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours”.

It would be that the cabinet members were sworn in on December 14, 2019, comprising at least 56.25 percent female, in what was remarkably the most gender friendly cabinet on the African continent. The cabinet also had the country’s youngest commissioner