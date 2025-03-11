Kwara Gov. reshuffles cabinet to boost commissioners’ performance

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, has reshuffled his cabinet and swear in two commissioners, to aid the administration in achieving its policies and programs set goals in the state.

AbdulRazaq’s decision to carryout minor reshuffle is targeted at aiding the commissioners’ performance with deployment to ministries where they could function better.

The changes were announced during the swearing-in ceremony of Lawal Olohungbebe and Maryam Fatima, who were recently confirmed by the Kwara State House of Assembly.

As part of the reshuffle, the governor deployed Olohungbebe to head the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, while Maryam Fatima takes charge of the Ministry of Social Development.

Other key changes include Sa’adatu Modibbo’s transfer from the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development to the Ministry of Tertiary Education, and Mary Arinde’s new role as Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development.

Lafia Aliyu now oversees the newly created Ministry of Transportation, while Olohuntoyosi Thomas, formerly with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has been reassigned to lead the newly established Ministry of Livestock Development.

Afeez Abolore, previously in charge of the Ministry of Solid Minerals, now heads the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

His former ministry will now be led by Abosede Olaitan, who previously served as Commissioner for Social Development.

During the inauguration on Monday, Governor AbdulRazaq emphasized the importance of teamwork and innovation in governance, urging the new commissioners to remain committed to improving the state.

He highlighted his administration’s achievements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social welfare, encouraging the appointees to engage with the people and apply creativity and prudence in their decision-making.