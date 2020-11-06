Kwara Gov., religious leaders, others meet, center discussion on state development 

As parts of commitment to development of Kwara State, the Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has met with religious leaders, women group and political leaders across the state, intimating them on steps being taken by his administration to take the reposition the state’s greatness.

He explained that the meeting was in line with his drive to widely consult with relevant stakeholders and feel the pulse from grassroots representatives who know yearnings of ordinary residents and their peculiar challenges, to help in making informed decisions on developmental projects.

AbdulRazaq who said that his government was taken steps to address several issues, including fallouts of EndSARS’ protest, minimum wage, looting in Ilorin, hinted that he had set machinery in motion to drive socio-economic growth and rebuild the state for benefit of residents.

Addressing those present at the meeting, the governor mentioned the sacrifices government officials, including himself still living in his house, have made to save cost while concentrating resources in fixing basic amenities and strengthening critical infrastructure to gradually boost economic growth.

According to him, the meeting is part of our strategies for capacity building on peace and security in Kwara and to help get things in order through getting the right information from relevant stakeholders who are closer to the people.

“We are not insensitive nor are we unaccommodating. I urge that we maintain peace and harmony in our state. I urge you to please help us send the right message to our people because they look up to you at all time,” AbdulRazaq told dozens of religious leaders that comprised leadership of the Council of Ulamah led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led to the meeting by Reverend Sunday Adewole.

Continuing, the governor said, “there is always the need to meet all strata of the society. We started about two weeks ago with traditional rulers. It is all about peace and development in the country. We also talked about the police. We need to encourage them to come back. We appreciate what they have been doing. And we acknowledge that not all policemen are involved in brutality.”

On his part, former Grand Kadi of the state, Retired Justice Saliu Muhammad, who spoke for the Muslim community, said that the meeting underscores the importance the governor attaches to consultations.

“This government, from the actions and direction of the governor, is a government of the people. He has also shown that leadership is not just about the office but about being humble and move closer to the people. He realizes that leadership is about going to the hinterlands and getting the inputs of the people.

“Changes have come politically, economically, and socially to Kwara state. This kind of engagement is new in the state. As religious leaders, we owe the whole world a message of peace and that is what we will tell our people.” he said

Also speaking, Adewole, who spoke for the Christian community, commended the governor for the consultations which he said showed his belief in participatory governance.

“The governor called us to intimate us about happenings in Kwara state. He briefed the religious leaders about happenings in the state. The governor talked about recent labour strike, the EndSARS protest, and the pieces left after the protest, and the efforts he has made so far, which are quite commendable.

“We deliberated. We advised him on the next line of actions. We are going into our various constituencies to intimate them about the actions of the government. Information is vital and that is what he has given us. We are going to disseminate the information to our people accordingly,” he said.