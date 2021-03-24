Kwara Gov. relaxes curfew in warring communities

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has relaxed the dusk to dawn curfew earlier imposed on Offa, Erin Ile communities to further prevent a breakdown of law and order in the state.

AbdulRazaq said the curfew hours were adjusted after it became obvious that both communities were already embracing peace and have decided to live in harmony in the state.

According to him, the adjustment in hours take effect from Wednesday and the period would be between 8p.m. and 6a.m. daily.

The adjustment in hours was made known by the governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, yesterday after a peace meeting was held between parties at the State House.

“The Governor once again appeals to leaders on both sides to continue to restrain and caution their people against provocative action, and to maintain peace, while commending them and security forces for the good job so far,” the statement added.

Earlier, the governor had directed security agencies to the communities to restore peace and harmony as well as enforce curfew between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.

He argued that the development became necessary after a renewed hostilities between some groups of persons from the two communities started earlier in the day.

“The curfew takes immediate effect from 6p.m. today Thursday March 4, 2021. Security agencies have been deployed to enforce the curfew. While security forces on ground are to maintain the peace, military reinforcements from Sobi Barracks and the Mobile Police force from Ilorin have been deployed immediately.

“All residents are hereby directed to withdraw from the streets of Offa and Erinle and all contested areas immediately. Residents are to stay indoors until the curfew is reviewed”, the governor added.

The Governor, meanwhile, urged residents of both communities and travellers crisscrossing the areas to comply with this directive to save lives and property in the state.

He appeals to leaders on both sides to restrain and caution their people against provocative action, and to maintain peace. The security forces are urged to be very firm in dealing with the situation and in enforcing the curfew.