Kwara Gov. lists youth empowerment, gender inclusions as priority

As part of strategies aimed at achieving inclusive growth and development in Kwara State, the state Governor,

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has disclosed that plans had been concluded by his administration to achieve more in areas of youth empowerment and gender inclusion before the end of his tenure in 2023.

To achieve this, he said, his administration would be prioritising programmes that would give youths more opportunities to thrive such that they would help in the development of the state.

Speaking yesterday during a town hall meeting organised by the Kwara State representative at the Northern Governors’ Forum’s Committee on Youth Engagement, Priorities and Inclusion in Governance, AbdulRazaq said that more would be done to give the youth sense of belonging through programmes that can change their situations around.

He said that the committee was one of the government’s responses to the recent EndSARS protest and ensure future occurrence was prevented through proffering solutions capable of engaging the youths to contribute their quota in the task of nation-building.

According to him, We want to do more to ensure that indeed we are thinking about programs that can help our teeming population and give them hope and reassure them that we committed to their progress.

“Our administration has prioritised youth inclusion in the scheme of things. And for the first time, we have mainstreamed gender inclusion by giving the highest number of appointments to women in the cabinet, ministries, and key parastatals,” he said.

“We have also designed a couple of initiatives that are targeted at youths and women, while investments are being made in the education sector to raise the literacy bar of Kwarans. The upcoming innovation hub, the Visual Arts Centre, the proposed Kwapreneur, and the Digital Kwara are a few examples of such initiatives.

“However, we understand the critical roles that young people must play in the future of our state, hence this meeting. I believe that this town hall meeting is largely representative of Kwarans. It is hoped that this event will help to harvest sustainable solutions to the myriads of challenges holding us back as a people. I urge Kwara youth to stand up for what is right at all time without giving in to violence.”

while commending the committee on conversations around the discourse, the governor said that he would present the report of the town hall meeting for further debate by the northern governors.

“This is truly inspiring and I am impressed by the quality of the attendance and your contributions. It is the kind of engagement we look forward to,” he remarked after listening to presentations by various subgroups at the meeting.

On her part, convener of the town hall meeting, Kaosarah Adeyi, said that the event was organised to draw up solutions to some of the issues militating against youth inclusion in governance.

She said that the meeting was based on the resolutions of the Northern Governors Forum Committee on Youth Engagement, Priorities and Inclusion in Governance, headed by the Emir of Zauzzau, Ahmed Bamali.

“The committee was set up as a result of the resolutions of Northern States Traditional Rulers Council meeting, held on Monday, 2nd November, 2020 and to work out various ways of engaging youths in the north at different levels, prioritise different programmes for youth development in the north, and to identify and develop different platforms for youth inclusion in governance in Nigeria and the north in particular, among other terms of reference,” she explained.