Kwara Gov. imposes indefinite curfew on Offa, Erinle communities after renewed clashes 

Following renewed hostilities between residents of Offa and Erinle towns, the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has imposed an indefinite dusk to dawn curfew on both communities to further prevent a breakdown of law and order in the state.

AbdulRazaq has also directed security agencies to the communities to restore peace and harmony, pending when a peace meeting would be held between both parties.

The governor, in a statement on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, explained that the curfew would be enforced between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. and that it would be in place until further notice.

He argued that the development became necessary after a renewed hostilities between some groups of persons from the two communities started earlier in the day.

“The curfew takes immediate effect from 6p.m. today Thursday March 4, 2021. Security agencies have been deployed to enforce the curfew. While security forces on ground are to maintain the peace, military reinforcements from Sobi Barracks and the Mobile Police force from Ilorin have been deployed immediately.

“All residents are hereby directed to withdraw from the streets of Offa and Erinle and all contested areas immediately. Residents are to stay indoors until the curfew is reviewed”, the governor added.

The Governor, meanwhile, urged residents of both communities and travellers crisscrossing the areas to comply with this directive to save lives and property in the state.

He appeals to leaders on both sides to restrain and caution their people against provocative action, and to maintain peace. The security forces are urged to be very firm in dealing with the situation and in enforcing the curfew.