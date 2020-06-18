Kwara Gov. extends 16 council chairmen suspension by six months 

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has again extended the suspension of the executive and legislative council committees across the 16 local government areas of the state by six months.

It explained that the inconclusive nature of the ongoing probe into the alleged financial infractions of the council heads and their legislative committees by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) necessitated the extension.

The Governor noted that the extension was to enable the anti-graft agency unravel the mystery behind the alleged financial misappropriations under the supervision of the council chairmen to instill public confidence in the government activities.

In a statement released to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Thursday, AbdulRazaq maintained that the extension was in line with the yearning of the public which seeks an end to corruption in public service.

“The Governor has today signed the Kwara State Local Government Councils’ (Suspension) Order 2020 which extends the subsisting suspension of the executive and legislative committees by six months. This extension, which is pursuant to the subsisting Kwara State House of Assembly resolution of 18th June 2019, is in the public interest,” the terse statement read.

It would be recalled that the state government had late in 2019 also extended the suspension of the 16 local government chairmen and their legislative committees, a decision, it premised on the ongoing investigation of the affected officials by the anti-graft body and a subsisting resolution of the House of Assembly.

“In furtherance of the powers conferred on me by the said resolution of the Kwara State House of Assembly of 18th June 2019, I, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the Governor of Kwara State, hereby extend the suspension of the executive and legislative committees of all the 16 local government areas for another six months with effect from 18th December 2019, pending the outcome of the investigation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The report of the State House of Assembly indicting the executive and legislative committees of the local government areas for misappropriation of public funds has been sent to the EFCC for necessary action and possible prosecution,” the government had then said.