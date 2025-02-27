Kwara Gov. establishes two ministries to strengthen governance

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has established two new ministries aimed at enhancing governance efficiency and addressing key developmental needs in the state.

The newly created ministries, marking Abdulrazaq’s efforts to restructure and strengthen his administration, are the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Livestock Development.

Both ministries, expected to play a critical role in driving economic growth and development across the state, will bring the total number of ministries in the state to 22.

The Commissioner for Communication, Bolanle Olukoju, made this announcement on Thursday, following the state’s weekly executive council meeting, which was presided over by the governor.

According to the Commissioner, these additional offices are designed to enhance administrative efficiency, streamline governance, and align state policies with evolving development priorities.

Olukoju stated the Ministry of Livestock Development will now focus on strengthening food security and advancing livestock farming across all 16 local government areas of the state.

“It is expected to provide critical support to farmers, herders, processors, and stakeholders involved in the livestock industry ” he added.

Similarly, he highlighted that the Ministry of Transportation, now a separate entity from the Ministry of Works and Transport, aims to enhance transportation management, foster improved road safety policies, and develop innovative urban mobility solutions tailored to the state’s needs.