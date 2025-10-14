Kwara Gov describes ex-labour activist as selfless, discipline man

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has joined millions of Nigerians mourning the demise of labour and civil rights advocate Abiodun Aremu, describing him as a leader who was disciplined and offered selfless services to ensure the masses received better welfare.

AbdulRazaq said that Aremu, who was the Secretary General of the Joint Action Forum (JAF), would be missed for his energy, commitment, and leadership of many pro-people initiatives in Nigeria and beyond.

The governor stated this on Tuesday in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, after information emerged that the labour activist died from injuries sustained during an accident.

“He was a titan of many struggles, a courageous teacher, and a man to whom many in the Nigerian left and labour movement deferred because of his principled positions on various issues. He led a selfless and disciplined life, and offered his shoulder for many young people to lean on as their leader and inspirer”.

The Governor urges family members, friends, and associates to take solace in Aremu’s legacy and prays for God to repose his soul and grant them the strength to overcome this great loss.