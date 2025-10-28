Kwara Gov. declares war against bandits terrorizing communities

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reaffirmed his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on criminality, declaring that kidnappers and other criminal elements have no place in the state.

The governor made the declaration while receiving 23 rescued abductees at the 22 Armoured Brigade Headquarters, Sobi, Ilorin, following their release by the Nigerian Army in a joint operation with other security agencies.

The event took place on Tuesday, with the victims, who had been receiving medical attention since their rescue, formally handed over to the state government by military authorities.

The operation was carried out under the directive of the General Officer Commanding (GoC), who led the offensive that freed the victims after weeks of intense pressure on the kidnappers.

“We thank God that you were all freed following the pressure from the security forces. We also thank the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his support and the Nigerian Army and other security agencies working together to achieve this success,” AbdulRazaq said at the event.

He congratulated the victims on regaining their freedom and assured that the state government would support them through rehabilitation and reintegration programmes. The governor described the ongoing security challenges as temporary, adding that the state will soon return to full peace.

“Like the GoC has said, it is either the criminals leave Kwara or they die here. This is a state of harmony,” he said, commending the Army and the new Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Nicholas Rume, for their decisive action and deployment of troops to clear out the bandits.

AbdulRazaq further disclosed plans to deploy forest guards immediately after the Army’s clean-up operation to sustain peace and enable farmers to return safely to their farmlands.

The governor was accompanied by the Chairman of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Alhaji Abdullateef Gidado Alakawa, and the Senior Special Assistant on Security, Alhaji Muyideen Aliyu.

In his remarks, Brigadier General Rume commended the state government for its continuous support to military operations, pledging to sustain the offensive until all criminal elements are eliminated from Kwara.

“Your Excellency, we appreciate your support because without it, many of the operations we are carrying out would not have been possible,” Rume said. “The GoC’s order is explicit , it is either the bandits leave Kwara State or they die here. That is our mandate, and we will not relent.”

One of the freed victims, Pastor Obafemi, who recounted his ordeal, described the experience as traumatic but expressed gratitude to the government and the security agencies for saving their lives.

“I thank the Governor and the troops for their efforts which led to our rescue. God will strengthen you to continue overcoming these people tormenting us,” he said.

Governor AbdulRazaq praised the synergy among the Nigerian Army, the police, and other security forces, assuring residents that the government will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure peace and safety across Kwara State.