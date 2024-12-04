Kwara former gov misappropriated N5bn education fund- UBEC official

An assistant director of finance, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Abubakar Hassan, has revealed before the Kwara State High sitting in Ilorin, the state capital, how the former governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, allegedly misappropriated N5.78 billion public funds released for education development in the state.

Hassan said that the fund was meant to execute projects at primary and junior secondary schools between 2013 and 2015, when Abdulfatah Ahmed held sway as governor.

He revealed this on Wednesday at the resume of the trial of the former governor, and his Finance Commissioner, Ademola Banu over alleged stealing and mismanagement of public funds to the tune of N5 billion.

Addressing the court presided over by Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar, the witness stressed that the accused allegedly misappropriated about N5 billion.

According to him, “the Matching Grant Funds from the Universal Basic Education Commission is meant to provide certain infrastructural facilities for both students of primary and junior secondary schools. Such facilities include, construction of building for primary schools, provision of laboratories for students, construction of toilets, provision of water and sanitation and cultural education.”

Hassan further stated that the main objective of the UBEC when it was established in 2004 was to ensure that no Nigerian child is denied of basic education. He said basic education started from primary school to junior secondary school.

Stating the procedures for obtaining grants from the Commission, the witness said, “UBEC law provides that the Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board, its Executive Secretary and the Director of Finance are signatories to Matching Grants Accounts. The Matching Grants Account is opened with any commercial bank or the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

However, he added that the State has to prepare action plans (budgets), defend the projects and get approval before it could access grants from UBEC.

Testifying further, the PW1 stated that the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, prepared and submitted an action plan for 2013. It was defended and approval was given to execute certain contracts in compliance with the action plan.

Hassan disclosed, “The Commission made lodgment for 2013, 2014 and 2015. Kwara State got Matching Grant of about N2billion (Two Billion Naira Only) for 2013, N876million (Eight Hundred and Seventy-Six Million Naira Only) was released for 2014 while they got N982million (Nine Hundred and Eighty-Two Million Naira Only in 2015, totaling about N5billion”.

He revealed that “Implementation of 2013 Action Plan had already commenced, contractors were already being mobilized to work at the site but surprisingly, during our project monitoring exercise we discovered that the monies meant for the project (2013) had been diverted by the Kwara SUBEB. We discovered that about N2billion was diverted.”

Following this discovery, the witness said that the report of the projects monitoring committee was sent to the Kwara SUBEB, asking them to comply with recommendations of the committee but there was no response. Hence, the Commission wrote to the banks to return 2014 and 2015 funds paid to the State.

He said there were no activities for 2016, 2017 and 2018 due to the failure of the state to comply with its earlier recommendations about the diverted funds.

Justice Abdulgafar, after listening to the witness, adjourned further hearing in the case till February 17, 2025.

The erstwhile governor and his finance commissioner among other things were accused to have conspired to steal money meant for payment of salaries of teachers working with the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, UBEC, as well as money meant to provide security and other infrastructural facilities for the people of the State, leading to their arraignment on October 21, 2024 by the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

However, the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them. Consequently, they were admitted to bail and the case was adjourned for trial.