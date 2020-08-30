Kwara Dept Gov. recovers from coronavirus

The Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

The news of his recovery from coronavirus infection came after series of tests certified him free of the virus barely three weeks after going under isolation for contracting the disease in the state.

The Guild had earlier reported that Alabi, alongside his wife, Abieyuwa Alabi, tested positive for coronavirus infection earlier in August.

But confirming his news status, Spokesperson for the state’s Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, said Alabi, who doubles as Chairman of the State Technical Committee, test result returned negative on Friday.

He added that though the deputy governor had been certified free of the virus, his wife was yet to recover from the deadly respiratory disease.

“On Friday evening, August 28th, the results of a repeat test by His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr. Kayode Alabi, came back negative,” Ajakaye said in Ilorin.

”This means the Deputy Governor is free of the virus and would be back to his desk.”