Kwara court sentences two kidnappers to death

A Kwara High Court has sentenced two men to death by hanging after finding them guilty of kidnapping, armed robbery and related offences linked to the abduction of a community resident for ransom.

The judgment followed the court’s determination that the prosecution successfully established the defendants’ involvement in a criminal plot that led to the victim’s abduction and subsequent ransom negotiations before his eventual release.

According to the prosecution, the convicts, Abubakar Sodiki and Abubakar Mohammed, acted in concert to kidnap a resident and hold him captive while demanding a large financial payment from his family.

Prosecutors said the defendants initially requested a ransom of N100 million but later accepted N10 million after negotiations.

The victim, Saheed Arowasi, who testified during the trial, recounted the traumatic experience and told the court how he was held by his abductors until the ransom demand was settled. His testimony formed a central part of the prosecution’s case.

Presenting arguments before the court, prosecuting counsel Muslimah Suleiman maintained that the evidence and testimonies provided during the proceedings clearly connected the defendants to the crimes.

“The facts before the court establish beyond doubt that the accused persons were directly involved in the conspiracy, abduction and armed robbery,” she said.

However, defence lawyers urged the court to show leniency. Counsel to the first defendant, Shu’aib Ibrahim, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, noting that his client sought forgiveness.

The second defendant, represented by Barrister M.U. Mustapha, denied any involvement in the crime and asked the court to acquit him.

The prosecution also informed the court that it had no record of previous criminal convictions against the two men.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Ahmed Gegele said the court carefully reviewed the arguments from both sides but concluded that the prosecution had proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The evidence before the court clearly establishes the culpability of the defendants in the offences charged,” the judge said, adding that the law leaves little room for discretion where specific penalties are prescribed.

The court consequently sentenced both men to death by hanging on counts relating to kidnapping.

In addition, they received life imprisonment for the armed robbery charge and 10 years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearms.

Justice Gegele further ordered that the penalties be carried out in accordance with the relevant provisions of the law.

Following the judgment, defence counsel Shu’aib Ibrahim asked the court to provide a certified copy of the ruling to enable the legal team study the decision and determine the next course of action.

The trial was conducted at the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin and concerned crimes that occurred in Baruten Local Government Area of the state.

Court records showed that the case began on April 29, 2025, while final addresses from both parties were adopted on July 30, 2025, before the court delivered its judgment on Thursday.