Kwara court remands three robbery members for killing farmer

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Kwara State has remanded three robbery members Isiaka Sabi, Hassan Bature and Ardo Umaru at the correctional facility for killing a 45 years old farmer, Jamiu Ibrahim.

The suspects were said to have been charged with the murder of Ibrahim during a robbery operation.

The State prosecution counsel, Thomas Adebayo was said to have told the court that the three suspects conspired and killed Ibrahim of Idofin in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state on June 29.

He said that the incident was reported at Oke-Ero Police Station, but investigation was transferred the state Criminal Investigation Department, Ilorin, on July 7.

According to him, the accused suspects took their victim from his room on the farm settlement at midnight on June 29, to a guinea corn farm where he was shot and abandoned to die in a pool of his own blood.

During the court proceedings yesterday, Adebayo told the court that investigation revealed that the accused killed Ibrahim on the invitation of Sabi Isiaka, a farm labourer working for Ibrahim because he did not give him money.

He added that efforts made by members of a vigilance group at Oke-Ero led to the arrest of the accused.

He further said that during interrogation, Isiaka confessed to have conspired with his gang, including Janyo Dogo and Ahiyah, who are still at large to rob the deceased.

On his part, the presiding Magistrate, Aminat Mogaji granted the application and ordered that the accused be kept in custody until Sept. 1 for further mention of the case.

