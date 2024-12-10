Kwara court dissolves 8yrs marriage over marital issues

A customary court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has dissolved an eight-year marriage between Taibat Oniban, and Alfa Kamaldeen, over unresolved marital issues.

The couple, who reside in the Okelele Area of Ilorin, was said to have been unable to address the issues that arose including a lack of love, affection, and care particularly from the husband.

The Presiding Judge, Idris Etsu, made the ruling on Tuesday after the court bailiff deposed an affidavit on the agreement of the husband to dissolve the marriage.

“The bailiff said that he called the husband on the phone and he said that he is not interested in the marriage. The husband agreed that the custody of the child between them be granted to the wife,” Judge added.

The court therefore dissolved the Islamic marriage between the two parties and ordered that the woman observe a three-month iddah (a waiting period in Islam) before she could remarry.

Aside from that, the court granted the mother custody of the only child in the marriage.

Earlier, the wife filed for divorce, custody, and maintenance fees of N20,000 monthly, due to lack of love, affection, and care.

She, however, told the court that her husband had told her that he would not pay anything for the child maintenance and agreed, that so far she has the child custody.