Kwara commissioner resigns, embraces community service

The Kwara State Commissioner for Special Duties, Aisha Pategi, has resigned from office barely a year after the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, appointed her into his cabinet.

Pategi said that the resignation was to allow her concentrate on community services and grassroots development in Pategi Local Government and its environs.

Through a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, she noted that after serving under the administration in two ministries within a year after her appointment, it was time for her to leave and focus on new ideals.

She said: “I wish to thank God Almighty for giving me the grace and opportunity to serve as Commissioner for Local Government and now exiting as Commissioner for Special Duties, serving my fellow Kwarans and representing Pategi Local Government in our drive to better the lot of Kwarans.

“Life is in phases and I’m bold to say that having journeyed the political terrain with His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, now is the time for me to leave and focus on new ideals.

“Once again, I would like to thank Almighty Allah, the People of Patigi, Kwarans, our dear party APC, and most of all, His Excellency for bringing me into politics. May Allah reward him and continue to be his guide as he pilots the affairs of our dear State”.