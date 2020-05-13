Kwara Gov., Ilorin emir commend Buhari on choice of new chief-of-staff

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Kwara State Government has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his choice of Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

It explained that the choice of the former United Nations boss, who is an indigene of Kwara State was befitting, and remains an appointment rooted in dedication and loyalty.

The State’s Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, while congratulating Gambari, described the appointment as a historic decision which remains a testament to his unblemished record of service as a diplomat and global statesman.

The Governor, through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin on Wednesday, said Buhari’s choice of Gambari as a replacement for the late CoS, Abba Kyari, was not totally surprising as he (Gambari) has always been one of the ‘President’s men’ for decades.

“We commend Mr. President for yet again honor, not just one of his renowned loyalists of all time, but also the people of Kwara. We pray the Almighty Allah to guide and protect Professor Gambari on this delicate national assignment,” the statement read in parts.

Also, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in his congratulatory message, described the new CoS as a perfect catch for the position who boast of the right criteria needed for the job.

Saraki, through a statement released to newsmen in Abuja, on Wednesday said: “Prof. Gambari is a decent man, a cerebral academic, disciplined diplomat and he is coming in with the necessary pedigree that will help him to do well on the job.

“I have no doubt that he will succeed in this onerous assignment. I urge all Nigerians to give him all the support that he needs to perform in office.”

On his part, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, thanked President for appointing the seasoned diplomat as a replacement for the late Abba Kyari.

The monarch, through a statement by his Media Aide, Abdulazeez Arowona, said Gambari’s appointment justified his intellectual prowess and decades of experience in academic and public services.

“The choice of the former diplomat would be justified by outstanding contributions, administrative experience, scholarship and excellence which he would inject into the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government towards ensuring good governance, democratic dividends as well as shared prosperity in the nation.

”While congratulating Professor Gambari on the new appointment, the monarch wished him a successful tenure in office even as he expressed confidence in his ability to justify the confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He will surely bring to fore his wealth of experience as an academician, former Minister, former Diplomat, former University Chancellor, Prince of the renowned Alimi dynasty, family man and community leader of high repute,” the statement read.