Kwara college student on N15,000 false-date found dead

A 21-year-old female student of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Mojisola Awesu, who was contracted by her friend to act as a girlfriend for another private varsity student at a party for the sum of N15,000 has been found dead and her body deposited at the morgue.

The body of the deceased female student was recovered by the Kwara Police Command at a refuse dump in the Aleniboro axis of Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Confirming the development, the Kwara Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, disclosed that some suspects linked to the student’s death have been arrested for thorough investigation.

According to the PPRO, a resident of the community had reported on August 12, 2024, that a dead body was found by some labourers at a refuse dump in the area, which prompted police operatives to visit the scene, and recover the body which was identified as Awesu before depositing it at a morgue.

She added that on August 13, a report of a missing person was made by one Miss Blessing about her roommate named Mojisola Awesu, who had left home to attend a party reportedly organised by students of two private varsities in the state.

Ejire-Adeyemi narrated further, “According to the report, Miss Mojisola received a phone call on August 9, from Miss Timileyin, who informed her about an event organised by students of Summit University and Al-Hikmah University in Ilorin.

“Miss Timileyin introduced Mojisola to one Mr Adebayo Happiness, a student of Summit University, who allegedly invited her to the night party under the pretence of having her act as his girlfriend for a fee of N15,000.00.

“Upon her arrival in Ilorin, Miss Mojisola informed her roommate that she felt uncomfortable in the hotel she was lodged by Adebayo Happiness and noted that there was no party at the said location.”

The police spokesperson noted further that after Awesu had communicated with her roommate about the situation of things at the said party she had gone to, her phone was unreachable and every attempt to reach her was unsuccessful.

She added that following investigation into the matter, some suspects were arrested in connection to the incident and are currently undergoing investigation.

“Shortly after this communication, her phone was switched off and all subsequent efforts by Miss Blessing to reach her were unsuccessful.

“In light of these developments, the Kwara State Police Command have arrested suspects in connection with the case. An investigation is ongoing, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further discreet investigation,” Ejire-Adeyemi stated.